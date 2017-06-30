Seeking Value in the Construction Industry

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV , the $1.4 billion Netherlands-incorporated construction company, delivered its first-quarter 2017 results in May. Chicago Bridge & Iron, or CB&I, delivered a 14.4% year-over-year revenue decline to $1.83 billion and a disappointing 76.9% profit decline to $24.7 million.

