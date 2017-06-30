Political uncertainty hits constructi...

Political uncertainty hits construction industry output

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Output in Britain's construction industry fell short of expectations last month as heightened political uncertainty continues to weigh on the economy. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35893359.ece/cf0c8/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-37b6ecbf-fabb-43bb-a3db-1cd3bd675e56_I1.jpg Output in Britain's construction industry fell short of expectations last month as heightened political uncertainty continues to weigh on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11) Jun 30 They cannot kill ... 33
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jun 27 ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May '17 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May '17 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC