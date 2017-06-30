Political uncertainty hits construction industry output

Output in Britain's construction industry fell short of expectations last month as heightened political uncertainty continues to weigh on the economy. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35893359.ece/cf0c8/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-37b6ecbf-fabb-43bb-a3db-1cd3bd675e56_I1.jpg Output in Britain's construction industry fell short of expectations last month as heightened political uncertainty continues to weigh on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.