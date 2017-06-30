Mare Island a " ground zero for housi...

Mare Island a " ground zero for housing construction industry sea change?

14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

HERALD Factory_OS founder Rick Holliday still marvels at the stroke of good luck and perfect timing that brought his manufactured housing business to Mare Island, where multi-family housing units will be built in a controlled environment, faster and less expensively than conventional construction. Rick Holliday's Factory_OS facility on Mare Island, having recently closed a deal on the historic Building 680 - the Nimitz Avenue “industrial cathedral” vacated by Blu Homes - makes pre-fabricated dwellings, like they do, but that's pretty much where the similarity ends, he said.

Chicago, IL

