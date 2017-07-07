Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $8.42 Million Position in Caterpillar, Inc.
Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC