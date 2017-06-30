Ky Osha Delays Silica Compliance Date For Construction Industry

In March 2016, Federal OSHA promulgated a final rule on Occupational Exposure to Crystalline Silica for Construction, which established a new permissible exposure limit and contained several ancillary provisions that apply to the construction industry. The rule was codified at 29 C.F.R 1926.1153 and became effective on June 23, 2016.

