Interest shown in building new retirement home in Purley
McCarthy and Stone has shown interest in land at 6-12 Woodcote Valley Road, Purley . They are proposing to redevelop the site with retirement living accommodation, exclusively for the over 60s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC