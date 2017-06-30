Finalists Reflect Changing Face of Construction Industry

Women are flourishing throughout New Zealand's construction sector with 39 finalists in the third annual Hays NAWIC Excellence Awards reflecting the outstanding contribution being made by women across the industry. The awards, which will be held at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Friday 18th August, celebrate the achievements of women in construction along with honouring organisations which are actively working to redress the industry's gender imbalance.

