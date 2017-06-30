Edie Lilly: Living with the nightmare...

Edie Lilly: Living with the nightmare of construction defects

12 hrs ago

As a Boulder County homeowner who bought a brand-new house with construction defects that made my family sick and hurt us financially, I strongly disagree with Jim Martin's recent column on construction defect law . If builders believe that the problem is due to insurance costs, they should seek insurance reform, rather than deny homeowners recourse when they end up with problems of shoddy construction.

