Edie Lilly: Living with the nightmare of construction defects
As a Boulder County homeowner who bought a brand-new house with construction defects that made my family sick and hurt us financially, I strongly disagree with Jim Martin's recent column on construction defect law . If builders believe that the problem is due to insurance costs, they should seek insurance reform, rather than deny homeowners recourse when they end up with problems of shoddy construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC