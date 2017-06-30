Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters

** Canadian energy company Paramount Resources Ltd said it would buy subsidiaries of U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp for $459.5 million. ** China Vanke Co Ltd said it had entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets, including land, for 55.1 billion yuan .

Chicago, IL

