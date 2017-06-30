David Grossman Play At Lincoln Center...

David Grossman Play At Lincoln Center Under Attack From BDS Supporters

A forthcoming Lincoln Center production of Man Booker Prize-winning novelist David Grossman's "To The End Of The Land" has become a surprising target for protest. As reported by The New York Times, , the theatrical adaptation of Grossman's anti-war novel, which is produced by the Cameri Theater of Israel and the Ha'Bima National Theater of Israel and will be presented at Lincoln Center in New York from July 24 to July 27, is drawing fire for the Israel's Office of Cultural Affairs in North America's support of it.

