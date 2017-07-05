D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Position Redu...

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Position Reduced by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period.

