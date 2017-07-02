Analyzing Universal Forest Products
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. and Universal Forest Products are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. This table compares Boise Cascade, L.L.C. and Universal Forest Products' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
