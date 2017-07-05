American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ...

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) CFO Michael Scott Culbreth Sells 4,000 Shares

American Woodmark Corporation CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 4,000 shares of American Woodmark Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00.

