Zillow Group Launches 'Builder Inform,' a Data Dashboard for New Construction Industry

Zillow Group has launched Builder Inform, a cloud-based data dashboard that offers consumer and economic insights to members of the new construction industry, the company recently announced. The dashboard, designed to help home builders make decisions about future developments, is available to those who participate in Promoted Communities, Zillow's advertising platform for builders.

