Zillow Group Launches 'Builder Inform,' a Data Dashboard for New Construction Industry
Zillow Group has launched Builder Inform, a cloud-based data dashboard that offers consumer and economic insights to members of the new construction industry, the company recently announced. The dashboard, designed to help home builders make decisions about future developments, is available to those who participate in Promoted Communities, Zillow's advertising platform for builders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May '17
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC