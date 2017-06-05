Will Las Vegas have enough workers for major construction projects?

Louis Loupias, coordinator of the Southern Nevada Operating Engineers JATC, speaks about their apprenticeship program at William C. Waggoner Training Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto Project Neon construction goes on around the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.