Water sample collection begins Monday, continues Thursday
Staff with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality started sampling the water in the Cape Fear River for GenX on Monday, according to a news release. DEQ staff will sample at 13 locations this week and will continue collecting samples for analysis in the same locations for the next three weeks.
