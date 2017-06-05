Warren Hennagin Merges Construction A...

Warren Hennagin Merges Construction Accounting Practice into Marcum...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Warren Hennagin, CPA, MST, CCIFP, CGMA, has merged his construction accounting practice into Marcum LLP , a top national accounting and advisory firm. He joins Marcum as an Assurance Services partner in the Firm's Irvine, California, office and will serve as leader of Marcum's construction services practice for the California region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May 23 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May 9 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
Getting sued? Apr '17 Texter1996 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC