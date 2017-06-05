Warren Hennagin Merges Construction Accounting Practice into Marcum...
Warren Hennagin, CPA, MST, CCIFP, CGMA, has merged his construction accounting practice into Marcum LLP , a top national accounting and advisory firm. He joins Marcum as an Assurance Services partner in the Firm's Irvine, California, office and will serve as leader of Marcum's construction services practice for the California region.
