Warren Buffett charity lunch sells for $2.68 million
An anonymous fan of Warren Buffett agreed to pay $2,679,001 at an online charity auction to have lunch with the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The winning bid came in the closing seconds of the five-day eBay auction, which drew 41 bids before ending on Friday night. It was lower than the record $3,456,789 bid in similar auctions in 2012 and 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Fri
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May 23
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May 13
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
|Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|5
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC