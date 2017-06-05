Warren Buffett auctions off lunch to ...

Warren Buffett auctions off lunch to raise money for charity

For the 18th consecutive year, Buffett is auctioning off a lunch to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps homeless people in San Francisco. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million through the auctions.

