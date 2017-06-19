Warren Buffet's company buys into troubled Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc. says American investment firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to indirectly acquire $400 million of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new $2 billion line of credit to its subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Berkshire, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Insurance Company, has agreed to make an initial investment of $153.2 million to purchase just over 16 million common shares, which represents an equity stake of approximate 19.99 per cent in Home Trust.

