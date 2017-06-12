Vulcan Announces Agreement To Acquire Aggregates Usa LLC
Vulcan Materials Company, a large producer of construction aggregates, announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC for $900 million in cash. Aggregates USA LLC operates 31 facilities serving high growth markets in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia.
