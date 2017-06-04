Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $169.08 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 4,556,087 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 556,173 shares during the period.
