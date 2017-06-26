USFS and VDOF Seek Info on the Mt. Pleasant Fire, Reward Up to $2,000 Offered

Release from USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry: Roanoke, VA - The USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information which results in the arrest of the person responsible for starting the Mount Pleasant Wildfire that occurred November 19, 2016 in Amherst County. USFS Criminal Investigators and VDOF Special Forest Wardens suspect the wildfire was human caused.

