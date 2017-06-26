USFS and VDOF Seek Info on the Mt. Pleasant Fire, Reward Up to $2,000 Offered
Release from USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry: Roanoke, VA - The USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information which results in the arrest of the person responsible for starting the Mount Pleasant Wildfire that occurred November 19, 2016 in Amherst County. USFS Criminal Investigators and VDOF Special Forest Wardens suspect the wildfire was human caused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC