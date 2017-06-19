Trading helmets for hard hats, vetera...

Trading helmets for hard hats, veterans explore career in construction

Read more: Stars and Stripes

For the better part of the past half century, Vietnam veteran Bob Luckett has been working in the construction industry. Luckett, 69, started out as a laborer in a masonry company after completing his military service in 1971.

Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Chicago, IL

