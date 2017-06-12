The Pentagon is building robotic wing...

The Pentagon is building robotic wingmen to fly alongside fighter planes

Read more: Stars and Stripes

A Pentagon effort to incubate businesses in Silicon Valley may be bearing some of its first fruit, as a San Diego company rolls out a set of new drones it says could accompany human-piloted fighters into combat. On Tuesday, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions officially announced two new classes of drones designed to function as robotic wingmen for fighter pilots.

Chicago, IL

