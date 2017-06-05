Tesoro to change name to Andeavor after billion-dollar deal
Tesoro Corporation will change its name to Andeavor after acquiring the oil refiner and marketer Western Refining in a $4.1 billion deal. The Peninsula Clarion reports the deal closed Thursday and will double Tesoro's nationwide workforce to 13,000 employees.
