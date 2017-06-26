Silicone in Construction Industry Mar...

Silicone in Construction Industry Market to Reach $7,739 Million, Globally by 2022

Silicone in Construction Industry Market , published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued $5,748 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $7,739 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022. The silicone fluids segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2015.

Chicago, IL

