Signet Declares Its Gold Conflict-Free for 4th Year

Signet Jewelers has reaffirmed that its gold products do not come from materials that have helped fund violence in certain war-torn African countries. For the fourth year in a row, the company has filed a disclosure report confirming that all of its products containing possible "conflict minerals" - including gold, tin, tantalum and tungsten - are "DRC conflict-free," the retailer said last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.