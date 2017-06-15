Short Interest in Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Declines By 3.0%

Weatherford International PLC was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,609,893 shares, a drop of 3.0% from the May 15th total of 162,509,726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,457,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

