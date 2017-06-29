Rubicon buys out ArborGen partners fo...

Rubicon buys out ArborGen partners for $US29m, raises funds from US investors

17 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Rubicon chairman Steve kasnet said the transaction will be completed with "no demands on the remaining shareholders for equity capital" Rubicon has taken full ownership of forestry biotech firm ArborGen, buying out its partners for US$29 million, having raised money from US investors to help fund the deal. The NZX-listed forestry firm will pay International Paper and WestRock a total of US$14 million today in the first tranche of the deal, followed by a US$5 million payment on Dec. 31 and US$10 million on June 30 next year, it said in a statement.

