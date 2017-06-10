Reviewing Lennox International

Reviewing Lennox International

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Watsco and Lennox International are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitabiliy. Watsco has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Fri Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May 23 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May 13 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May '17 AZPat 1
News Buffett says Trump tax proposal won't fundament... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 5
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC