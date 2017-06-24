Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennar Corporation's Q3 2017 Earnings
Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar Corporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27.
