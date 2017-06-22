Qatar Airways Could Join Warren Buffe...

Qatar Airways Could Join Warren Buffett As 10% Stakeholders Of American Airlines

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

If Qatar Airways buys a 10% stake in American Airlines Group Inc. , like it told the air carrier that it plans to do, the company will be tied with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as American's third-largest shareholder. Berkshire owned 49.3 million shares of American, or a 10.0% stake, as of the end of March.

Chicago, IL

