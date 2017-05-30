Property News: McCarthy & Stone raises cash for Royal Voluntary Service in Gloucestershire

THE fine china was out as homeowners and staff at McCarthy and Stone's developments across Gloucestershire welcomed local people to their vintage tea parties, to raise money for older people's charity, Royal Voluntary Service. Guests and homeowners took a trip back in time as they tucked into tasty treats including tea and cucumber sandwiches, as well as homemade cakes and scones.

