PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,881 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 124,502 shares during the period.
