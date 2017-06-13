Paul Brandus: 5 alternative plutocrats to run America better than Trump

If we're going to put a rich guy with no political experience in the White House, can't we do better than Donald Trump? Sure, he's wealthy, worth about $3.5 billion. But that's down $1 billion from a year ago, according to a Forbes estimate, dropping him down to 597th in the world-and he's now only the 210th richest person in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.