No Alberta labour code changes without construction consultation
The Government of Alberta has responded to industry concerns over new labour and employment standards legislation, explaining that no changes will be made to current construction industry provisions. According to the Alberta Construction Association , because of concerns raised by members over employment standards legislation in May, the labour deputy minister sat down with ACA leadership this month to explain what the changes would mean to the industry.
