Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc.
Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC