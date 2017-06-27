Mitsubishi Electric to Record Gain fr...

Mitsubishi Electric to Record Gain from Sales of Investment Securities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

As a result of the sales, Mitsubishi Electric's holdings in Renesas Electronics have decreased to 4.54 percent, or 75,706,885 shares, down from 6.27 percent, or 104,502,885 shares. Total revenue from the sales amounted to 23.2 billion yen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Tue ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May '17 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May '17 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May '17 WANDERING WHO 8
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC