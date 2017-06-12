MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
With a focus on European markets, Mezzanine International is a highly regarded leader in the design, prefabrication, and installation of custom work platforms and structural mezzanine systems. In addition to serving the largest global e-commerce providers, the Company's many customers include leading companies in distribution, processing, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, and entertainment.
