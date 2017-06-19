Meridian CEO Binns to stand down this year
Meridian Energy chief executive Mark Binns will step down at the end of the year, having joined from Fletcher Building almost six years ago and steered the power company from state-owned enterprise to NZX heavyweight. Binns will leave on Dec. 21 and Meridian's board plans to meet shortly to consider the process for hiring his replacement.
