Martin Marietta to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.63 bln
Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy construction material producer Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash. Martin Marietta said it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Jun 9
|Simonton worker
|8
|best way to support roof planking overhanging a...
|May 27
|as registered
|2
|How to stomp a ceiling?
|May '17
|mobile99
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07)
|May '17
|WANDERING WHO
|8
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|May '17
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC