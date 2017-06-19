Local students trying out a career in...

Local students trying out a career in the construction industry

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Miron Construction is trying to change that and get more women working in the industry with an event called Build Like A Girl. The company is hosting 40 girls from grades 7-10 to teach them about different opportunities within the field and show them they can do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May '17 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May '17 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May '17 AZPat 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC