Line construction: Vibratory plow minimizes disruption on residential, utility-installation jobs

Construction equipment: Ditch WitchA , a Charles Machine Works Company, has released the new, compact VP30 vibratory plow to help operators efficiently install a variety of residential utility products in tight spaces and with minimal surface disruption. The unit is the ideal, cost-effective solution for product installation beneath residential properties.

Chicago, IL

