Letter: Granite Construction helps children with cancer
On behalf of CYT Santa Cruz we would like to give a huge shout out and thank Granite Construction for their kindness in supporting local schools and Jacob's Heart families by providing them with the opportunity to enjoy CYT Santa Cruz's production of HONK! JR. at the Louden Nelson Community Theater.
