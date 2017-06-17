Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock's previous close.
