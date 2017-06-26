K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Announces Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, K. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. , has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its $75 million outstanding 10.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2018 , $145 million outstanding 9.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2020 and $577 million outstanding 7.250% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2020 on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 26, 2017 , and in the related Letter of Transmittal and Consent .
