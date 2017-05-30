Judge rules Acme Brick pension lawsui...

Judge rules Acme Brick pension lawsuit can continue

Berkshire Hathaway couldn't convince a Fort Worth federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing it of improperly reducing certain pension benefits of subsidiary Acme Brick . The case stems from the 2000 acquisition of Justin Industries Inc. - then Acme's parent company - by Berkshire for $600 million.

Chicago, IL

