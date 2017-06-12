Israel's David Grossman wins Internat...

Israel's David Grossman wins International Booker Prize

8 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Israeli author David Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar." Grossman beat out five other finalists, including fellow Israeli author Amos Oz for the counterpart to Britain's prestigious Booker Prize.

