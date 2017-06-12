Is PepsiCo at the top of Kraft Heinz'...

Is PepsiCo at the top of Kraft Heinz's shopping list?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

Kraft Heinz was recently rebuffed by Unilever, but is widely rumored to be eyeing up other acquisitions. But would a marriage with PepsiCo, one of several potential targets rumored to be on the shopping list, be a match made in heaven? While PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has said she doesn't want to split Pepsi up and has criticized the idea of doing deals for the sake of doing deals , "she may be open to an acquisition of the entire company," speculated Bernstein analysts in a June 12 note to investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mon kotaran1 13
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
best way to support roof planking overhanging a... May 27 as registered 2
How to stomp a ceiling? May 23 mobile99 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Pulte Joins Builders' Bad News Line (Jul '07) May '17 WANDERING WHO 8
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... May '17 AZPat 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC