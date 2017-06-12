Is PepsiCo at the top of Kraft Heinz's shopping list?

Kraft Heinz was recently rebuffed by Unilever, but is widely rumored to be eyeing up other acquisitions. But would a marriage with PepsiCo, one of several potential targets rumored to be on the shopping list, be a match made in heaven? While PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has said she doesn't want to split Pepsi up and has criticized the idea of doing deals for the sake of doing deals , "she may be open to an acquisition of the entire company," speculated Bernstein analysts in a June 12 note to investors.

